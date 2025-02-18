ICA Seizes Over 13,000 Cartons of Duty-Unpaid Cigarettes at Tuas Checkpoint; Singapore Customs Takes Charge

The immigration officials uncovered and confiscated over 13,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes from a truck at Tuas Checkpoint. The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) released a statement on Monday, February 17, stating that a 26-year-old Malaysian man was operating the truck and trying to smuggle them into Singapore.

An ICA image analyst found irregularities in scanned photographs of the cargo of the Malaysia-registered vehicle during arrival clearance, despite the fact that "glass jars" had been listed as part of the truck's consignment.

When ICA officers searched, they discovered 9,768 loose packets and 13,035 cartons of cigarettes hidden inside cardboard boxes with glass jars lining them.

Singapore Customs has been tasked with for further investigations in this case.

In order to stop smuggling attempts into Singapore, the ICA said in its statement that it will keep using data analytics and collaborating with other organizations.

Two weeks back, in a joint investigation, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), police, and Health Sciences Authority (HSA) discovered a network of e-vaporizer distribution and seized more than 8,700 e-vaporizers and associated parts.

At Woodlands Checkpoint, ICA agents detained a 28-year-old Singaporean man on January 6 after discovering more than 5,500 e-vaporizer parts hidden in his vehicle.

The man was transporting the e-vaporizer components to an industrial facility at Kaki Bukit Road, according to the HSA's investigations after the case was turned over to them.

As per Singapore Customs, if an offender is found committing customs offences at the checkpoints, then he or she may be offered following composition amounts: