ICA Nabs 2 Men Hiding in Boot of Malaysian Car Departing Singapore

Two men, aged 30 and 31, were found hiding in the boot of a Malaysian-registered car at Woodlands Checkpoint as they were allegedly attempting to leave Singapore illegally.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a news release on Tuesday, July 8, that both the men and the driver of the car were arrested and charged in court last Saturday. All of them are Malaysians.

According to ICA, the car, driven by a 20-year-old man, was directed for further checks at Woodlands Checkpoint at around 3 am on Saturday.

The officers found those two men hiding in the car boot. Neither of them had any travel documents.

According to the authority, attempts to enter or exit Singapore unlawfully are taken seriously, and offenders would face legal action without hesitation.

Illegal departure from Singapore carries a maximum punishment of S$2,000 (US$1,600), a maximum jail sentence of six months, or both.

Offenders who are found guilty of transporting illegal immigrants out of Singapore risk a minimum of three canings and a jail sentence of two to five years.

For illegal entry, offenders face up to six months' imprisonment and a minimum of three strokes of the cane.

"The vehicles used in such offences are liable to be forfeited," added ICA.

Senior Assistant Commissioner Maran Subrahmaniyan, commander of Woodlands Checkpoint, said, "This detection is a clear reflection of our officers' dedication and vigilance in safeguarding Singapore's borders.

"ICA remains committed to conducting thorough security checks on passengers and vehicles at the checkpoints to deter and prevent the smuggling of undesirable persons and prohibited items, including drugs, weapons, explosives and other contraband," Subrahmaniyan added.