ICA & HSA Seize E-Vaporisers Worth Over S$200,000 in Singapore in 2 Cases

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) of Singapore confiscated electronic vapourizers intended for sale on February 28 and March 1 for a total of more than S$200,000.

The Immigration & Checkpoints authorities (ICA) and the authorities jointly released a statement on March 24 stating that around 10,000 e-vaporizers had been seized in the two cases.

Singapore prohibits vaping, and since February 2018, the country has prohibited the purchase, use, and possession of e-vaporizers and associated goods.

HSA looked into a shipment of e-vaporizers that was found at a warehouse in Sungei Kadut in the first case, which was filed on February 28.

About 5,000 e-vaporizers worth about S$ 110,000 were discovered in 25 containers.

Two men, aged 32 and 31, were caught by HSA on the same day when they came to pick up the e-vaporizers. According to reports, the men are assisting with investigations.

In the second instance, on March 1, ICA investigators at Tuas Checkpoint discovered approximately 4,800 e-vapourizers concealed in a truck's cargo as it entered Singapore. The estimated value of the e-vaporizers was S$ 105,000.

The 24-year-old male truck driver is helping HSA with its investigations after the case was referred to them.

The authorities reminded the public in a joint statement that it is illegal to import, distribute, sell, or offer e-vaporizers and their parts for sale.

Anyone found guilty of the first offense faces a maximum fine of S$10,000, a maximum jail sentence of six months, or both. For subsequent offences, those convicted may be fined up to S$20,000, jailed up to 12 months, or both.

Members of the public who have information on the illegal promotion, import, distribution, sale or offer for sale of any e-vaporisers can contact HSA's Tobacco Regulation Branch at Tel: 6684 2036 or 6684 2037 during office hours (9:00am to 5:30pm, Monday to Friday).