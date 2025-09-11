ICA Blocks Attempts to Smuggle Vapes, Heat Sticks into Singapore via Changi Airport

The Immigrations and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) stopped two attempts to enter Changi Airport Terminal 4 with vapes and heat sticks through enhanced checks on September 6.

The Health Sciences Authority has been tasked with looking into the two cases more.

At 1:45 pm, ICA officers suspected a female Romanian traveler of bringing a prohibited item into Singapore and instructed her to undergo enhanced checks.

On September 6, ICA posted on Facebook that they had discovered that she was in possession of two e-vaporizers and nearly 1,200 heat sticks.

As a smokeless substitute for smoking, heat sticks are electronic devices that heat tobacco without burning it to release an aerosol that contains nicotine.

In the second instance, a South Korean woman with a work permit was also instructed to undergo additional examinations at 11:55 pm.

She told ICA officers that she didn't have any items to declare, including e-vaporizers, when they asked. But when her belongings were checked, two e-vaporizers and nearly 1,200 heat sticks were discovered.

Singapore is addressing vaping, which is now regarded as a drug problem, from a whole-of-government perspective.

Anyone found in possession of, using, or purchasing vapes will be subject to harsher penalties as of September 1. Rehabilitating recalcitrant users might be necessary.

The fines for vapers will be raised from S$300 and S$500 to S$700 for adults and S$500 for those under the age of 18.

After committing a third offense, long-term pass holders risk having their passes revoked, being deported, and being prohibited from entering Singapore again.

Between September 1 and September 7, 232 people were arrested by the authorities for vape-related offenses.