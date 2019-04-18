A Singapore woman was arrested on Tuesday, April 16 for allegedly smuggling cigarettes into the Republic by hiding them inside a packet of sanitary pads and concealing them in her clothes in the bag.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) stated that one of their officers stationed at Singapore Cruise Centre (SCC) stopped the 41-year-old woman as they noticed anomalies in the scanned images of a backpack and a piece of luggage belonging to that woman.

Later, when the ICA officers searched the luggage, they found seven packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes, which were concealed in a packet of sanitary pad that was hidden inside the bag. ICA has referred this case to the Singapore Customs for further investigation.

"These methods of concealment are a cause for concern as similar methods may be used by people with ill-intent to smuggle security items into Singapore," ICA stated adding that the authority will continue to conduct intense security checks to prevent such cases of smuggling.

Whenever an offender is found committing customs offences at the checkpoints, then he or she may be penalised as per the following Singapore Customs rules: