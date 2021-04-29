Iasmin Santos: Playboy Model Uses Candles that Smell Like Her Vagina to Boost Her Sex Life

Playboy model Iasmin Santos revealed an unusual tale about her sex life and how she kept going both mentally and physically during the lockdown in 2020.

The Brazilian model revealed she kept her libido high and in check with a 'candle therapy' and the procedure helped her sex life despite restrictions being put in place around the world.

The model claims the candle she used in the 'candle therapy' comes straight from the scent of her own vagina and lighting it kept her libido high, despite the isolation. She stated that she followed the ritual for three months and insisted that it worked.

She revealed that she sent discharges from her vagina to experts and the professionals took the liquid making it in to a candle that smells exactly like her vagina. She called the candle ''homemade''.

''To make aromatic candles I separate a small amount of discharge from my vagina and make it with professionals,'' she told the DailyStar and continued that it helped her libido stay strong despite not engaging in physical intimacy. ''It improved my understanding a lot with my own body. The work is completely handmade,'' she said.

Iasmin also stated that she plans to produce more of her vagina scented candles and launch it in the market for people to buy and might start off with the production in a few months down the line to help others stay intact with their libido.

However, scientifically it is not proven that vaginal discharges turned into candles, or the scent of vaginas coming through anywhere, let alone a candle, can boost ones libido or sex life. Scientifically, it is proven that consuming certain fruits, herbs, chocolates, or even a good nights sleep can boost ones libido and it is advised to consult a doctor to keep the desire of sexual intimacy in check.

Also, just recently Iasmin had revealed that she felt like a ''virgin again'' after going one full year without kissing anyone due to the lockdowns and stated that she would be nervous and anxious, just like how she was in her teenage days, to kiss the first person after am entire year. ''My mouth is a virgin. I count the days, for me there would be nothing more romantic,'' she said.