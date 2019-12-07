Ian Somerhalder, who is still remembered for his role in Vampire Diaries, has returned to television with V Wars. However, if you think that his character will be something similar to the smoldering Damon Salvatore, the vampire-turned-human, think again! The creatures here are not dark and sexy, but simply scary. At least that's what the actor says.

Netflix's V Wars is a 10-episode sci-fi horror web series, which is based on the comics by Jonathan Maberry. Dr. Luther Swann is a scientist, played by Somerhalder, who enters a world of horror after a virus starts affecting people negatively, and his best friend is one of them.

While discussing the differences between the vampires in the two series, the actor said, "They're not hundreds of years old, they're weeks old, so there's no historical aspect. Most of these creatures are really f–ing scary."

The actor also said that having a scientific angle makes it all the more realistic when compared to the other vampire-based shows. He explains, "It deals with the things we're dealing with in our own world right now: borders, racism, disease, fear, politics — the politics of fear."

"These things aren't just happening in our echo chambers, they're happening around the world. And [the vampire virus] comes about as a result of rampant glacial deterioration. Ice is melting and exposing pathogens, viruses, and bacteria that could make the bubonic plague look like a chickenpox party."

The actor also spoke about his character from Vampire Diaries where he said that playing Damon Salvatore was one of the "coolest things," and it was a very well-written character. He added, "It wasn't about my performance, it was what was on the page, and I just worked my ass off trying to bring that to life. Coming out of that, I really wanted to play a character that's just a normal f–ing awesome dude."

"To me, good husbands, great parents, scientists — those are superheroes, because of their dedication, authenticity, and integrity. Luther's a good, normal dude. But people don't want an ordinary hero. They want an extraordinary hero. So the metamorphosis he goes through in a 10-episode arc is substantial."

Along with Somerhalder, the series also stars Peter Outerbridge, Laura Vandervoort, Kyle Breitkopf, Jacky Lai, and Kimberly-Sue Murray. Well, the trailer definitely looks intriguing and leaves us wanting to binge-watch the whole series, like right now!