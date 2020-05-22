Days after it emerged that a Boeing 737 belonging to iAero Airways, which previously used to known as the Swift Air Airways, landed at the San Diego Airport with missing tail parts. The incident now has raised questions on whether this was a near miss and a major crash was averted.

An aviation enthusiast Dough Kempf highlighted on Twitter that the Swift Air Boeing 737-800 (N820TJ, built 1998) was seen landing at San Diego Intl AP (KSAN), CA with parts of its lower vertical tail missing. It appears those parts separated during the flight from Victorville to KSAN.

Kempf put up the photo of the Boeing 737-800 on Twitter – calling his find 'airworthy'. The photo shows the Boeing 737 aircraft, registered N820TJ, moments before it landed in San Diego with its tail also known as the vertical stabilizer missing.

Kempf tweeted:

N820TJ Boeing 737-8Q8 operating as Swift Air/iAero Airways SWQ3518 landing KSAN runway 27 on 19 May 2020. I would have discarded this photo except for the tail. Evidently it is airworthy.

Kempf posted another tweet

Yesterday I posted the photo on the left of N820TJ landing in San Diego with parts of its tail missing. I received the photo on the right along with information that the damage occurred in flight and the crew was unaware. @JustJettingThru was key in updating me.#avgeek

As per the data from FlightAware accessed by Simple Flying, the Boeing 737 took off at approximately 15:14 from Southern California Logistics Airport, more commonly referred to as Victorville, and landed at 15:55 local time in San Diego International Airport (SAN).

The 737 was registered as N820TJ and is over 21 years old. The iAero Airways, previously Swift Air, which is based in Miami, Florida operates charter flights for nationally known fractional aircraft operators, financial institutions, construction, transportation, many collegiates, professional sports organizations, and major tour operators.

The company owns 33 Boeing aircraft and has seven Boeing 737-800. It is found that on May 19, when the picture was taken, the aircraft flying schedules included Phoenix to Denver, Denver to Victorville, and finally Victorville to San Diego.

At the time of publishing, neither Swift Air parent company iAero Group or Boeing had released any statement or clarification about the incident.