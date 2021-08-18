I Survived a Serial Killer Release Date, Plot, Promo, How to Watch, and Other Details

I Survived a Serial Killer is an upcoming docu-series that will focus on the lives of a group of brave women who encountered some of the notorious killers in the US. Through this documentary, the victims will share their chilling experiences of making it out alive at the hands of these criminals. It may not have been easy for them to move forward in life after those incidents.

The people who love real-life crime stories will probably enjoy this docu-series. It stands out from other crime documentaries because it will feature the victims rather than the criminals. The chilling experiences of the survivors are sure to keep the viewers on the edge of their seats. So, how to watch this docu-series? Read on to know the plot, promo, release date, and live stream details of I Survived a Serial Killer.

Release Date

The docu-series will have 12 episodes, and the premiere is scheduled for Wednesday, August 18, at 9.30 pm EST on A&E Network.

How to Watch

Tune in to the broadcasting network to watch all the episodes of this docu-series.

Plot

The docuseries will focus on the people who had face-to-face meetings with some of the notorious criminals in history. The victims are now ready to share their chilling stories. Through this show, the viewers will get to know the in-depth stories of a few brave women who managed to escape from the clutches of homicide attackers.

The official synopsis for this docuseries read as below:

I Survived a Serial Killer' documents the harrowing, heroic stories of one or more survivors of the same serial killers. Told from the survivors' point of view, the series highlights the strength and perseverance of regular people encountering and overcoming pure evil. Interviews with those closest to the cases will round out the stories of these unimaginable crimes. Viewers will hear from survivors of killers including Andrew Urdiales, Richard Beasley (AKA The Craigslist Killer), Angel Resendiz (AKA The Railway Killer), and David Parker Ray (AKA The Toy Box Killer.)

Promo

The short clip begins with a voice-over of a victim sharing her chilling experience. In the video, she says, "Suddenly, I heard a kind voice, 'hey, do you need a ride?' So I got in the car, and I saw another human being turn into a complete monster. He grabbed me and shoved me into the truck. He pulled over and got stuck in the car. I flipped the truck and, think to myself, 'Just Run."

Watch the Trailer Below: