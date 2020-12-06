President Donald Trump declared on Saturday that he was the "only one" who liked cucumbers. The statement that came during a speech in Georgia, where he criticized officials who certified results showing Joe Biden won the presidential election in the state.

The President wavered between various topics during his 90-minute speech. He told the crowd that he liked blueberries, squash, pepper and cucumbers. Of all the vegetables and fruits, he particularly said he liked cucumbers.

"Blueberries, peppers, squash and cucumbers. Who does cucumbers around here? Because I like cucumbers. I'm the only one. I like cucumbers," Trump said as the crowd cheered.

The clip went viral on Twitter with amused users commenting on the president's sudden declaration of his love for the fruit. Many users took a dig at Trump.

"I doubt I'll ever eat another bite of cucumber in my life. They've got the Trump splatter all over them now," novelist Anne Lamott tweeted.

"[D]o we really think he likes Cucumbers? I don't think Trump has ever eaten a vegetable in his life," tweeted another user.

"This is one of the rare occasions where Trump and I are in full agreement. I like cucumbers too," a Twitter user said.

Trump's rally in Valdosta, Georgia, was to support Republican senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue ahead of the Jan. 5 runoff elections after none of the candidates managed to secure more than 50 percent of the vote in the presidential election. The two will be facing Democratic rivals Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

Trump lost to Biden in Georgia by over 12,000 votes and on Saturday he told state officials to have "courage and wisdom" to help him reverse Biden's win.

"They cheated and they rigged our presidential election, but we will still win it," Trump said, reiterating unproven claims of voter fraud. "And they're going to try and rig this [Senate] election too," he said referring to the runoff elections.