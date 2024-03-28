I-LAND 2: N/a: Everything to Know About Upcoming Girl Group Survival Show

I-LAND 2: N/a is an upcoming girl group survival show by Mnet. It is the second season of the reality show, which gave birth to the boy group ENHYPEN in 2020. Mnet produced the first season in collaboration with HYBE. THEBLACKLABEL agency and YG Entertainment producer Teddy will collaborate with Mnet for the second season.

The upcoming girl group survival show will feature a star-studded lineup of celebrities in various roles. Song Kang will appear as a storyteller in the program. BIGBANG member Taeyang, producer 24, dancers Monica and Lee Jung, and V VN will star as performance directors and producers of the new season.

From airdate and preview to lineup and streaming details, here is everything about the upcoming girl group survival show I-LAND 2: N/a.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The girl group survival show will premiere on Mnet on Thursday (April 18) at 8:50 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the program on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, including the official YouTube channel of Mnet. Korean music lovers from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and India, can watch the survival show with subtitles on the official YouTube channel of Mnet.

Preview

Mnet recently released several performance videos introducing the 24 contestants of the survival show. The videos featured the contestants performing different dance genres, like girlish choreo, heel dance, hip hop, and waacking. Dance crew YGX choreographed the dance performances.

Another teaser video highlights the confidence, cheerfulness, and individualities of the 24 contestants. It also introduces the official mascot, NaSURI. It is a baby fox that will connect the contestants and I-MATE. The contestants will overcome their limits to meet their new selves.

Contestants

The contestants of I-LAND 2: N/a are Kang Jiwon, Kim Gyuri, Kim Minsol, Kim Sujung, Kim Eunchae, Kim Chaeeun, Nana, Nam Yuju, Lingling, Mai, Park Yeeun, Bang Jaemin, Son Juwon, Um Jiwon, Oh Yuna, Ryu Sarang, Yui, Yuiko, Yoon Jiyoon, Jeong Saebi, Choi Soul, Choi Jungeun, Koko, and Fuko. Mnet released posters and teaser videos introducing the contestants last week.

Producers Introduce I-LAND 2: N/a

I want to convey and teach well the identity, skills, and character that one can have as a singer - Taeyang.

Among the 24 contestants, no one lacks star quality. What's important is how quickly they can bring out their potential - 24.

I think a great group will be born through our special production - VVN.

In addition to techniques, I want to bring out qualities such as stage presence and professionalism that are not outwardly visible - Monika.

I want to teach them how to dance skillfully. It will be fun to watch until the end as I believe the contestants have infinite potential - Lee Jung.