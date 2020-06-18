Money can't buy happiness. But, indeed, it is undoubtedly more comfortable to weep in a Porsche than on a bicycle. It's true that happiness comes from within, but it's also true that everyone is working for money. Who doesn't want to be rich? While many harbor hopes of becoming financially stable and owning substantial investments, only some aim to achieve it. Those are the men and women who seek out Derek Moneyberg. Want to turn your baby into a lucrative business venture? Derek Moneyberg can make it happen.

Results, results, results

"I coach my clients to make enormous profits in their business ventures," says wealth coach Derek Moneyberg. He is a man who believes in results and works towards getting the moolah on the table for you. He is a celebrated wealth coach who has helped many clients scale their businesses into seven-digit empires. Moneyberg has been successfully running his multi-million dollar businesses for 33 years. He never wanted to be a wealth coach; it happened because of the people who sought his advice, even when they hadn't met him!

'People from all around the world started contacting me more and more because they learned of me from my involvement in a business and some audio interviews that I did. I had people across the planet contacting me to work together, and they only knew me by the sound of my voice,' says wealth coach Derek Moneyberg.

People with passion

Moneyberg shares that if you have the passion and a drive to make it big, no matter what, we will make it happen. It is what drives him. Ben Adams from Los Angeles credits Moneyberg with guiding him to earn extra money worth $200,000.00 from his boss. Max Richert from Germany shares it was Moneyberg, who helped him clinch his earliest 8-figure business deal when he was just 20. 'I'm just as happy to help clients transition from their current professional position to a better one where they are more appreciated and better compensated,' he says. He has even helped many 'traditional office goers' like Jaga Tranvo of New York earn their first entrepreneurial dollar. Moneyberg shares that whatever kind of 'business partner' you seek – talented, hard-working, honest, reliable, resourceful – be that person. Glory will be yours then.

Discipline and dedication

Moneyberg states that the recipe for success is to do what you must to make it happen, irrespective of how you feel at any given moment. A firm believer in discipline and dedication, he knew he had to start early. He just kept at it, non-stop till he achieved his goals.

Derek Moneyberg was just 19 when he quit his last job at a Walmart store in Illinois. Since then, there has been no looking back for him as he continues to lead numerous successful ventures into making it big as a wealth coach.