Hyun Bin's current project after Crash Landing on You, Bargaining, also known as Negotiations, is all set to start shooting in Jordan in July. The movie Bargaining has almost completed its schedule in Korea and will be heading to Jordan shortly.

Hyun Bin was much loved for his role as Captain Ri Jeong Hyeok in the drama Crash Landing on You opposite Son Ye Jin, who played Yoon Se Ri. Coincidentally, the movie the two worked together in 2018 was also titled The Negotiations.

Hyun Bin Ready to Negotiate in Foreign Land

Bargaining (also as Negotiations) was scheduled to start shooting in February in Jordan. But due to the spread of coronavirus there were travel bans and restrictions forcing the production house to postpone shooting.

As the situation became clear in South Korea, work on part of the movie scheduled for shooting in Korea began. The shooting started in late April. Except for portions to be shot in Jordan, parts of the movie have been shot in Korea with the efforts of the production company, Watermelon Pictures Co.

The film's local distributor, Megabox Plus M, has confirmed that the cast and crew will return to Jordan in early July to commence shooting there. However the exact date of the departure of the cast and crew and date of shooting has not been confirmed yet. But reports claim that the production house has received permission from the government of Jordan to start shooting in July.

Dashing Hyun Bin a Good Samaritan?

Hyun Bin's agency VAST Entertainment had announced Hyun Bin's project in February 21. Bargaining is about national intelligence service (NIS) agents risking their lives to bring back Koreans abducted and kept as hostages in the Middle East. Hyun Bin too portrays an NIS agent on a rescue mission in the Middle East.

The actor's agency said Hyun Bin will be showcasing impressive acting skills entirely different from his last project, referring to Crash Landing on You where he played a military captain, and The Negotiation where he played a criminal orchestrating a bloody kidnap.

Bargaining is directed by Yim Soon Rye of Little Forest and Forever the Moment fame. Hyun Bin will act along with veteran actor Hwang Jung-min for the first time. Hwang Jung Min is known for his performances in Ode to My Father, Violent Prosecutor, and Battleship Island also starring Song Joong Ki.