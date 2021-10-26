'Hypocrite' Joe Biden Coughs in His Hand, Then Shakes Hands with People, Without Wearing a Mask

President Joe Biden is the latest high-profile Democrat to violate Covid-19 protocols despite advocating others to comply with them. On October 25, the maskless President briefly coughed into his hand, following a speech in New Jersey and proceeded to use it to shake hands with members of the public.

The incident happened at the NJ Transit Meadowlands Maintenance Complex. He was in the state to build public support for his $1 billion infrastructure bill, which is still the subject of great debate in Congress. He also argued for his economic agenda in New Jersey on Monday, emphasizing on a train bridge in the state that sometimes can't be closed without the help of sledgehammers as a sign of decaying U.S. infrastructure, reported Bloomberg.

Biden Coughs into Hand, Proceeds to Shake Hands with Public

A major talking point from his visit was a 30-second clip that showed the President coughing on his hand as he departed his podium. He then proceeded to extend it with a look of amazement on his face before walking off the stage to greet officials in attendance, reported Mediaite.

The maskless President quickly shook hands with at least three men â€” all of whom were wearing face masks â€” before shaking hands and clasping the shoulder of a fourth.

The incident comes less than a week after Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who is fully vaccinated, tested positive for Covid-19 on October 19.

On October 16, Mayorkas had attended the 40th Annual National Peace Officers' Memorial Service at the U.S. Capitol alongside Biden, where they were photographed just feet apart without masks. Then just days later, Mayorkas tested positive.

Joe and Jill Biden Filmed Violating DC's Mask Mandate

It isn't the first time the President has been caught violating his own Covid-19 protocols. On October 16, President Biden and first lady Jill Biden flouted Washington D.C.'s indoor mask mandate when they were captured on camera walking maskless inside a plush Italian restaurant. Critics took no time to take to social media to blast the first couple calling them "hypocrites."

However, White House press secretary Jen Psaki defended Biden, saying people should pay attention to the president's policies and "not overly focus on moments in time."

"I would say, of course, there are moments when we all don't put masks back on as quickly as we should," she said.

Biden: The Superspreader?

Meanwhile, netizens are trolling Biden because of the Monday's incident in New Jersey, prompting enormous outrage. One user wrote, "Super spread event with our Commander in Sleep?" Another wrote, "Where is your mask @POTUS? Even kids know to cough into their sleeve..."

One comment read, "Pudding Brain strikes again! Lol." Another comment read, "Biden caused a super spreader event when sneezed into his hand and was shaking hands with everyone. Hey Joe you don't practice what you preach idiot." One user tweeted, "Covid doesn't exist if you're president."