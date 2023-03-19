HWAITING Season 2 How to Watch, Premiere Date, Casts, and More

HWAITING Season 2 will premiere on Wednesday, March 29, at 6 pm PST. DIVE Studio announced the premiere date and other details through the official social media pages, including Twitter and Instagram.

"The wait is over. HWAITING Season 2 is finally here! Episode 1 premieres on 3/29 (Wed) at 6 pm PST, so mark your calendars! Who do you think will be joining us this season?" DIVE Studio teased.

People from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the show on the official YouTube channel of Dive Studio.

Ashley Choi and JINNY will host the second season. BM will join the cast list this year. JACOB, KEVIN, and ERIC of THE BOYZ will also join the cast list. The final lineup of guests includes TEN and YANGYANG of WayV. The show will have a total of five episodes.

HWAITING is a show featuring younger and older English line idols. Eric Nam hosted the first season. The guests were f(x) member Amber Liu, former Day6 members Jae and Jamie, BTOB member Peniel, KARD member BM, and Ladies' Code member Ashley Choi.

Fans' Reactions

The followers of this show are eagerly waiting for the second season. Some of them shared their excitement on various social media platforms. Here are a few of them:

I'll seat patiently and wait for the amazing upcoming season

How about battle with old team and new team cuz i cant move on with season 1

I'm so happy although during season 1 you kept saying that this will probably be the only season thanks for changing your mind can't wait for the first Episode, I'm so happy right now What do I do when I'm feeling down? Watch HWAITING

hwaiting season one was literally how i fell into this dive studios hole im so excited

It's time to see new English speaking idols. Though I enjoy and won't complaint abou the current group.

The followers of HWAITING can watch all the episodes of first season here.