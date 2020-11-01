Hunter Biden got so addicted to illicit sexual thrills that one time he spent around $11,400 on a single night at a New York strip club and also spent over $21,000 for one adult 'live cam' porn website, as per reports. The 50-year-old also spent a fortune on escorts and got huge hotel bills often paying for multiple rooms in a single night.

Graphic photographs apparently show him smoking crack cocaine from a pipe and engaging himself in sexual acts. His ex-wife Kathleen alleged in court documents previously that his interests included alcohol, drugs, prostitutes, strip clubs, and gifts for women with whom he had sexual relationships.

Hunter The 'Renaissance Man'

After his father, Joe Biden became Vice President, Hunter asked the Security Service to stop deploying agents for accompanying him. A source who is familiar with the contents on the laptop of Hunter said, "Hunter's spending on porn sites is staggering. At one point his credit card was rejected by a site because it was maxed out. There are multiple hotel room charges for the same night. He spends thousands on escorts," as reported by the Daily Mail.

"He was obviously highly vulnerable to a potential blackmail attempt from external forces who might seek to influence his father," the source added. In an interview last year, Hunter described his slip into the world of drugs. The Biden Files contain the log-in details and also passwords for many sex sites and multiple payments to women.

"When you see the contents, the picture you are left with is of a troubled man who is desperately trying to maintain the family image in public, but who is falling apart behind the scenes. He has the pressure of living up to the Biden name, but, in private, he dives into this dark world. He was a sitting duck for anyone who might seek to blackmail him," the source said. The laptop has many Hollywood screenplay pitches that were drafted by Hunter There are reports that Hunter had always dreamt of making a story about his life.

The source added that Hunter thinks himself to be a Renaissance man and he writes poetry while wanting to have a film made on his life. The source also said that the first task, if Joe Biden wins the election, he will be figuring out a way of keeping Hunter out of trouble in the coming four years.