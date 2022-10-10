Hunter Biden Obsessed With Mongol Emperor Genghis Khan; Used His Name On Sex Cam Sites To Interact With Girls

Hunter Biden appears to be obsessed with the Mongol emperor Genghis Khan, according to details that emerged from his laptop. Genghis' birthname Temujin was used as a username by Hunter on live sex webcam sites.

A shell company was also named on Khan by Hunter. The company was reportedly going to hold his father President Joe Biden's cut from a Chinese Communist Party-linked business venture, according to a report.

Hunter Used Temujin01 As Username

Temujin01 was used as a nickname by Hunter to interact with females on sex cam sites.

Ruling a vast territory that stretched from the Pacific Ocean to Eastern Europe in the late 12th and early 13th centuries, the founder of the Mongol empire is said to have slaughtered 40 million people. He is also known for the huge number of children he had with his six wives and the countless concubines he took after decimating their menfolk, according to The Sun.

Hunter Did X-rated Virtual Interaction With Temujin01 Name

Screen recording found from his laptop shows, Hunter username temujin01 when he interacting with a young girl who was filmed masturbating.

The X-rated interaction dates back to February 2019, when the woman praised Hunter for his body. In return, Hunter also praised her body and is seen taking a hit of crack cocaine.

Hunter Used Genghis Khan's Name For Business Dealings

In another chat which dates back to January 2019, Hunter is seen again using Khan's name while chatting with a girl, who wrote him, "if you do it harder better stronger you can make me wetter".

Hunter also used Khan's name for his business deals, according to the files from his laptop.

Temujin GK LLC's name was used by him for a shell firm. It's claimed that from the company, Biden was to get a 10% cut from Hunter's business deals in China.

The Delaware-registered shell company was set up in 2017 - after Joe's term as vice president had ended - and was due to hold Hunter's 20% share of a planned joint venture called SinoHawk, reported The Sun.

Read more