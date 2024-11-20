Hungary vs Germany Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Nations League Match Online in the US, UK and India

The international break ends on Tuesday, with the group stage of the latest UEFA Nations League wrapping up this week. In Group C of the top division, two games are essentially meaningless — Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. the Netherlands, and Hungary vs. Germany. Hungary will take on Germany at the Puskás Aréna Park.

Hungary cannot advance to the next stage of the Nations League due to a worse head-to-head record against the Netherlands. Despite this, the Hungarian team has shown solid performances, except for two heavy defeats to Germany and the Netherlands. Marco Rossi's squad is set to finish third in Group C, well ahead of Bosnia, who will finish last.

Hungary Aim to Bow Out in Style

Hungary still has a slim chance of reaching the quarter-finals, but it would require an unlikely series of results. Not only would they need to defeat Germany, but they would also need the Netherlands to lose to Bosnia and Herzegovina while achieving a remarkable 13-goal swing in goal difference.

With the outcome of the match no longer affecting the standings, Julian Nagelsmann is expected to make several changes to the lineup that thrashed Bosnia 7-0 on Saturday. The former Bayern Munich coach has already announced that Alexander Nübel will start in goal ahead of Oliver Baumann.

Germany, under Nagelsmann, has continued to show its dominance, proving that their failure to win UEFA Euro 2024 was just a temporary setback. Die Mannschaft will finish as the group winners, having collected 13 points from five matches, often scoring freely.

In the previous encounter, Germany won 5-0, with Hungary managing just one shot on target.

When and Where

The Hungary vs Germany UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will be played at the Puskás Aréna Park in Budapest, Hungary, on Nov 19 at 8:45 PM local time, 7:45 PM BST, 2:45 PM ET and 1:15 AM IST (Nov 20).

How to Livestream

United States: The Hungary vs Germany UEFA Nations League match will be aired on Fox Sports 2.

The Hungary vs Germany UEFA Nations League will be live streamed on Fubo, Sling TV and Fox Sports App.

United Kingdom: No TV channels in the UK are showing the Hungary vs Germany UEFA Nations League match live. However, the game will be broadcast for free on ViaPlay International's YouTube channel.

India: The Hungary vs Germany UEFA Nations League match will be aired live on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.