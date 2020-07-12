Hungary has imposed new rules on the cross-border travel as pf the coming Wednesday for preventing the spread of the coronavirus or COVID-19 following a rise in the new cases in many nations, the Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff mentioned on Sunday.

Under the new rules, Hungarian nationals returning from high risk countries listed as "yellow" and "red" will have to go through health checks at the border and will have to go into quarantine. The same applies to foreigners coming from "yellow" countries, but their entry will be banned from "red" countries.

COVID-19 in Hungary

Countries in the Balkans and neighboring Ukraine belong to the red category, among other states. Serbia and Romania are listed as "yellow", while travel from Croatia is free for the time being.

The deadly virus outbreak that has created a major stir around the world in recent times has infected more than 12.7 million people globally and claimed the lives of over 565,000 people worldwide in more than 170 countries.

(With agency inputs)