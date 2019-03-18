Janelle Wellons, Instrument Operations Engineer at the NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory has revealed that humans should consider colonizing Saturn's moon Titan if earth becomes inhabitable.

In a recent post made on Reddit, Wellons cited many reasons that make Titan a possible alternative for the earth. As per Wellons, Titan's thick atmosphere is capable enough to protect the humans from space radiations.

"It has a thick atmosphere that could help protect us from space radiation. It is so dense that we could actually attach wings to our arms and fly on this moon. I don't know, it just seems like an awesome place to live," wrote Wellons on Reddit, Futurism reports.

Wellons made these comments on Reddit while answering questions asked by people. During the session, one Redditor asked NASA representatives where they would consider settling down if the earth becomes inhabitable. When audiences expected Mars or Moon as the answer, Wellons surprisingly answered 'Titan'.

"How about we consider one of the water worlds in our solar system — Titan. Titan is the largest moon of Saturn, larger than the planet Mercury even, so I think we could settle with plenty of room," revealed Wellons.

Wellons added that Titan is the only place beyond earth that holds liquid in the form of seas and lakes on its surface. As per Wellons, these lakes are made up of methane, armed with the right kind of protective gear.

However, sceptics believe that colonizing Titan will be an impossible task, as the temperature during winter falls down to -292 degree Celsius. It should be also noted that Saturn's moon Titan will receive only one percent of the sunlight than earth does.

A few weeks back, Dr Amanda Hendrix, co-lead of the NASA Roadmaps to Oceans World Group had claimed that Titan may hold alien life. Amanda Hendrix also revealed that Titan has both an ocean at the subsurface, and it also has liquid hydrocarbon lakes on the surface.