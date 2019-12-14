Paris-based NGO 'Action Against Hunger' announced the execution of four Nigerian hostages, in north-eastern Nigeria on Friday. The four killed, included a staff-member and two drivers, the humanitarian aid group said. Six were kidnapped in July by Islamic State-linked group, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), while they were delivering humanitarian aid, in Borno state.

Six held hostage since July

Six people, which included one 'Action Against Hunger' worker, two drivers and three health ministry personnel, were kidnapped in July, by ISIS-affiliated group Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), while they were distributing humanitarian aid to vulnerable people near the town of Damasak in Borno State. ISWAP is considered an off-shoot of the notorious Boko Haram. Those kidnapped included one woman and five men.

The group had released a video of the woman worker pleading for her release, along with her colleagues. In late September, it executed one of the six hostages.

Four other hostages executed

On Friday, 'Action Against Hunger, informed about the execution of four more hostages in north-east Nigeria.

"Action Against Hunger condemns these latest killings in the strongest terms and deeply regrets that calls for the release of the hostages have not been acted upon", the group said in a statement. It further urged the release of the lone surviving hostage, Grace. "We are extremely concerned and call for the immediate release of our staff member, Grace, who remains in captivity", it further said. The group said that any "attack against humanitarian workers ultimately impacts vulnerable civilians".

The Paris-based 'Action Against Hunger' is said to be currently providing food assistance every month to approximately 300,000 people in northeast Nigeria, as well as helping thousands more with life-saving health and nutrition services.

Islamic Extremist violence in Nigeria

Islamic extremist group Boko Haram released footage on September 22, showing the execution of two Christian aid workers, Lawrence Duna Dacighir and Godfrey Ali Shikagham in Plateau state. On December 5, militants kidnapped 14, including two Red Cross members, in Nigeria.

UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock, said in a statement in October, "A total of 38 UN and NGO workers, most of them Nigerian, have been killed since 2011".