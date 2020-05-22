The Oxford University and AstraZeneca are planning to recruit around 10,000 adults and also children in the UK for the trials of an experimental coronavirus or COVUID-19 vaccine that on Thursday got the US backing of up to $1.2 billion.

The university mentioned on Friday that the partner institutions all over Britain had begun recruiting up to 10,260 adults and children to see how well the immune system of humans respond to the vaccine and also check its safety.

Coronavirus Potential Vaccine Trials in UK

An initial trial that started on April 23 has already seen more than 1,000 volunteers aged 18-55 receive the injection and Oxford said phases II and III will add people aged 56 and older as well as children of 5 to 12 years.

"The speed at which this new vaccine has advanced into late-stage clinical trials is testament to Oxford's ground-breaking scientific research," AstraZeneca executive Mene Pangalos said. AstraZeneca has already signed up Britain and the United States as partners to mass-produce the vaccine in anticipation of confirmation that it works and is safe to use.

(With agency inputs)