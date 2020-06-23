The human clinical trials in Brazil for the probable coronavirus or COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Oxford University started this weekend, the sponsor Lemann Foundation mentioned in a statement late on Monday.

The trials are going to count 2,000 health worker volunteers in Sao Paulo and 1,000 people in Rio de Janeiro and are getting conducted by the Universidade Federal de Sao Paulo and the hospital chain Rede D'Or, respectively.

COVID-19 Vaccine Trials

Brazil's health regulator Anvisa approved human clinical trials for the potential vaccine, developed by Oxford and supported by AstraZeneca Plc, earlier in June.

Brazil, where the disease is still rife, is the first country outside the United Kingdom to start testing the Oxford vaccine. Researchers expect to launch the vaccine by year-end.

(With agency inputs)