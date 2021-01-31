Georgia's newly-elected Congresswoman, Marjorie Taylor Greene, has become a problem for both her party and US politics. Her unapologetic and attacking politics — similar to her idol Donald Trump — have quickly drawn widespread criticism from Democrats and a few Republicans. Now, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the largest LGBTQ advocacy group, has joined in, calling for her removal from congressional committees.

HRC in a statement has called on the House Minority Leader, Kevin McCarthy, to remove her from important committees that include House Education, Labor and the Budget, for endorsing violence and making disturbing remarks.

"There must be consequences for her actions. The Human Rights Campaign calls on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to hold her accountable and remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from all her assigned Congressional committees at the very least. The integrity of our democratic institutions should be important to all elected officials regardless of a political party. Accordingly, McCarthy should act — and act urgently," Alphonso David, President of the HRC, said. "The news that Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene openly endorsed executing public officials and harassed a teenage victim of gun violence is deeply disturbing," he added.

Trouble Brewing for Greene

Greene has attracted a lot of attention right from the beginning of her Congressional election campaign in Georgia's 14th district. She was criticized for endorsing QAnon conspiracy theories and supporting the execution of Democratic leaders and FBI agents.

However, it was her support for Trump even after the deadly riots at Capitol on January 6 that caught national attention. She was one of the representatives who objected to President Joe Biden's election certification. But even after the violence, she did not budge and continued to falsely claim that Trump had won and that the election was fraudulent. It should be noted that the same "fraudulent election" made her a representative of the House.

Many Republicans have already voiced their displeasure about Greene, including Utah Senator Mitt Romney, but not many have come forward, seeking her removal. McCarthy said her comments were "deeply disturbing" and would have a conversation with Greene about that. He or any other Republican leaders haven't yet indicated that she could be thrown out of the important committees or she would be censured.

History of Disturbing Remarks

While Greene claims to have distanced herself from the QAnon conspiracies, her past remarks and support haven't gone unnoticed. A review of her social media posts by CNN's KFile found disturbing endorsements of violence against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Californian Democrat.

Greene liked a comment that asked for Pelosi to be shot on Facebook. The comment said, "A bullet to the head would be quicker." She liked other posts that asked for executing FBI agents who were part of "deep state" according to her and were betraying Trump. Pelosi said her comments were appalling.

In another incident, she confronted and harassed Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg. That's not it though. When Democratic Congressman Jimmy Gomez tweeted asking for her expulsion for inciting the riots, Greene falsely accused Democrats and Antifa of stoking violence. Her Twitter account was temporarily suspended following that.

"I fully condemn ALL violence. The Antifa/BLM terrorism funded on ActBlue rests with Democrat accomplices like @CoriBush @Ilhan @KamalaHarris @AOC @timkaine & many more... Those who stoke insurrection & spread conspiracies have blood on their hands. They must be expelled," she said.

However, amid criticism, she has begun removing past posts from Facebook and Twitter that CNN pointed out.