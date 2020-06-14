The search for the missing Idaho kids, Joshua 'JJ' Vallow and Tylee Ryan, reached a tragic end on Saturday. The Rexburg police department said the human remains found at the home of the children's step-father were confirmed to be of the missing children. The police said it wasn't the outcome they had hoped for.

The authorities found the human remains at Chad Daybell's home in Fremont County, Idaho, on Tuesday. Daybell (51) is the current husband of Lori Vallow (46), the mother of JJ and Tylee. He was arrested on Tuesday and charged with destroying evidence and his bail was set at $1 million.

Vallow was arrested in February in Hawaii and is facing two felony counts of desertion and non-support of dependent children. She is facing additional counts of resisting and obstructing an officer, solicitation of a crime and contempt, ABC News reported. A bail of $1 million is set for her. It still remains unknown what happened to the two kids and how they died.

The mysterious case came to light in November last year, when the kids' extended family reported to the authorities that they were missing since September. Upon investigation, cases of three mysterious deaths surfaced.

In February 2019, Charles Vallow, the then-husband of Lori Vallow, filed for divorce as he feared for his life. A month earlier, he told police that his wife had "lost her mind" and had threatened to kill him. In July, he was shot dead by Alex Cox, Lori Vallow's brother. Cox maintained that he fired shots in self-defense after Charles attacked him with a baseball bat. Surprisingly, he too passed away on December 11, 2019.

In between the two deaths, another death was reported. Tamara Daybell, the then-wife of Chad Daybell, died in October 2019. Interestingly, Charles and Lori married in Hawaii just two weeks after her death. Although initially her death was thought to be natural, with the disclosure of new details, her death is being investigated upon and her remains were dug out in December.