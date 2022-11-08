'Hulk' Mark Ruffalo has urged Elon Musk to get off Twitter and to hand over the platform to someone who does this as an actual job. The Spotlight actor believes the billionaire is destroying his credibility. "It's just not a good look," he tweeted.

But Musk hit back saying "Hot take: not everything AOC says is accurate."

This exchange comes in the wake of a tweet from Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez(AOC) criticizing the new owner of Twitter for wanting to charge $8 for verification. "Why should people pay eight dollars just for their app to get bricked when they say something you don't like," she questioned. "This is what my app has looked like ever since my tweet upset you yesterday. What's good? Doesn't seem very free speechy to me."

Ruffalo, who supports the Democratic Party, jumped in with a tweet pleading Elon to "Please for the love of decency, get off Twitter. Hand the keys over to someone who does this as an actual job, and get on with running Tesla and SpaceX. You are destroying your credibility. It's just not a good look."

The Avengers: Endgame actor also highlighted Musk's hypocrisy. "That's why having robust filters for dis/misinformation & credible verified users has not been a popular feature for people & advertisers alike. We need those safeguards to make sure it's accurate information, or the app loses credibility, as do you. And people leave." Ruffalo, who is also an activist, outlined recent disruptions to the microblogging platform and modification of certain features, like verification.

Moreover, Ruffalo tagged the Tesla boss to a retweet of an article about climate crisis to ask him to focus on what really matters. "As the richest man in the world and owner of this platform, use your power and privilege to address this REAL threat," he said. "I remember when this was paramount to you. Elon, come back to your original purpose."