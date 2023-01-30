World Wrestling Entertainment superstar Hulk Hogan has no feeling in his lower body and can only walk with the support of a cane after having nerves removed from his back in a recent surgery.

Kurt Angle, a fellow wrestler, in the latest episode of his podcast The Kurt Angle Show revealed Hogan had his back surgery again. "He had the nerves cut from his lower back. He can't feel his lower body, so he has to use his cane to walk around," the 54-year-old said. "I thought he was using the cane because he has pain in his back. He doesn't have any pain. He has nothing at all. He can't feel anything. So now he can't feel his legs, so he has to walk with a cane."

Kurt really feels bad for Hogan. "He put his heart and soul into the business and ate him up. I mean if you're gonna kick off the show, the 30th anniversary of Raw, (it) should be Hulk Hogan." Kurt believes Hulk Hogan is the name and face of the company. "He's the guy that revolutionized pro wrestling. I have so much respect for him."

Ric Flair, WWE Hall of Famer, had recently announced that Hulk Hogan would return for Raw's 30th anniversary. "Hulkamania is coming. He confirmed to me last night that he's coming," he said on the To be The Man podcast.

World's Most Recognized Wrestling Star

Kurt said Hogan told him backstage at RAW XXX in Philadelphia last week Monday Night Raw that he has lost all feeling of his lower body. This has shocked the wrestling world. However, the 69-year-old is yet to make any public comment on his health condition.

Hogan is regarded as the world's most recognized wrestling star. He was the most popular wrestler of the 1980s. Hogan is also seen as one of the greatest professional wrestlers, WWE veteran, of all time.

In November 2021, Ric had said that Hogan was dealing with issues as he had undergone multiple back surgeries and hip replacements during the last few years. Jimmy Hart had said he's doing better. "After 12 back surgeries, hips and knees, he's doing much better. He's been taking his therapy every week and it's been really improving him."