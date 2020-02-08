Huawei which is currently deprived of Google's apps and services due to the on-going trade ban and blacklisting in the US seems to have found yet another way to do without Google Mobile Services (GMS).

The Chinese tech giant which is currently working on its own Huawei Mobile Services and a series of Google replacement apps, has reportedly decided to pre-install 70 of the most popular Android apps from the Google Play Store on its future smartphones.

Huawei will be pre-installing top Android apps

According to a report from Mobiltelefon, Huawei has figured out that pre-installing the top 70 most popular applications from Play Store will help the company make up for the absence of Google Play services on its upcoming smartphones.

Apparently, the Russian media outlet had attended a BTS presentation of Huawei reserved for media from Eastern Europe, where the Chinese smartphone maker outlined the various measures it is taking to survive the ongoing sanctions imposed by the Trump administration, which not only renders the company unable to sell its smartphones and telecom equipment in the US but also disallows US tech companies such as Google from offering their tech support to the company alleged to be a threat to US national security.

Huawei App Gallery

It is quite obvious that by pre-installing a large number of popular apps, Huawei wants to allow its users to access their favourite apps without having to install APK files. Of course, users will also have the option to download and install additional applications from Huawei App Gallery, which is the Huawei alternative to the Google Play Store.

You will be able to find a lot of Chinese alternatives to popular Google apps in Huawei App Gallery which include Huawei Video instead of YouTube, and a Google Maps alternative developed by TomTom.

No Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp on Huawei phones

Meanwhile, the actual list of the top 70 most popular apps that Huawei will be pre-installing on its phones will vary depending on your country for residence and will be updated on a regular basis as per Google Play Store's top apps ranking system. However, the Chinese firm will not be able to integrate some of the most popular American apps such as Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp due to the ongoing sanctions, unless there is a major breakthrough in the current scenario.

As per media reports, Huawei should start implementing this new approach on the upcoming Huawei P40, P40 Pro and P40 Lite flagshio series, which is expected to be announced March 6.

Chinese smartphone makers Vs Google Play Store

Meanwhile, Huawei's latest decision comes in the wake of the newly formed Global Developer Service Alliance (GDSA) which is looking to help app developers bring their apps to the respective app stores of several Chinese smartphone giants such as Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo. This is a matter of worry for Google and it's Play Store as these Chinese giants will soon have their own apps store taking on Google Play Store.