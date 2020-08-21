Chinese smartphone maker Huawei has patented a new smartphone with a secondary display alongside the camera system at the back of the device. The Chinese telecom giant applied for the patent earlier this year and it got published on August 14 by CNIPA (China National Intellectual Property Administration) after approval, reports LetsGoDigital.

The front uses a high-curvature waterfall full-screen. There are almost no upper and lower borders, and the back uses a matrix-style quad-camera lens module. There is also a small screen included in the lens module; this small screen can display time and other information.

The smartphone maker recently patented a new foldable smartphone with a stylus and a sub-display. According to the patent images, the foldable smartphone will come with a stylus and a sub-display right next to the primary screen, which follows an inward folding design.

Huawei Set To Launch HarmonyOS 2.0 Later This Year

Earlier this year it was announced that Huawei is planning to launch homegrown HarmonyOS 2.0 which is the second iteration of the company's proprietary operating system for its smartwatch, PCs and even tablets later this year. "HarmonyOS 2.0 is arriving soon, but might not be available for smartphones this year," reports GizmoChina.

Furthermore, the launch arrives with HMS Core 5.0 (Huawei Mobile Services), which has been in development for more than a year and has exceeded 700 million monthly active users from across the globe, with over 80,000 applications and 1.6 million registered developers.

HarmonyOS is expected to arrive on PCs first which means Huawei notebooks, like the Matebook X, which would mark a departure from Windows.