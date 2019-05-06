Huawei has demonstrated its best form yet with the launch of the P30 Pro flagship, which has everyone talking about the great features it comes with. From an excellent camera to a lasting battery and uncompromising performance, the P30 Pro is the ideal flagship choice for 2019. But in a few months, there will be a worthier smartphone and it will be from none other than Huawei.

Huawei launches two flagships each year, the P-series and Mate-series. The P-series flagships are more focused towards camera and hardware, whereas the Mate-series phones bring the latest chipset paired with the best of P-series phones in that year. This year, the Mate 30 Pro is going to be the ultimate flagship that will even beat the P30 Pro.

Nothing remains a secret for long in the tech world. That said, even though there are several months due for the release of Mate 30 Pro, leaks have already offered an early glimpse at what to expect from Huawei later this year.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro will follow the annual tradition and be launched in October this year. But a Chinese source has revealed some key features of the unreleased flagship, which are believable to a large extent. Citing industry sources, the Chinese report suggests the Mate 30 Pro to have the best chipset, camera setup and a revamped design. There's also an alleged picture of the handset to support the claim.

According to the report, Huawei Mate 30 Pro will feature a 6.71-inch OLED display with curved edges with probably a punch-hole for the front camera. One of the biggest reasons to accommodate a big notch in the Mate 20 Pro was the advanced facial recognition feature. It remains to be seen how Huawei plans to integrate it in the new Mate smartphone. Regardless, users who despised the notch on the P30 Pro can look forward to notch-less Mate 30 Pro.

Besides the design makeover, the biggest USP of the Mate 30 Pro will be the newest chipset. It is reported that the 2019 Mate flagship will feature a 7nm-based Kirin 985 chipset with EVC manufacturing processor, 5G support using Balong 5000 5G modem and more.

Another interesting aspect of the Mate 30 Pro will be the camera. Users can expect a quad camera setup on the back of the Mate 30 Pro. Unlike the P30 Pro, which has a vertical setup, the four cameras on the Mate 30 Pro will be arranged in a square shape just like the Mate 20 Pro. The LED flash will be moved to the centre of the lenses.

As for the lenses, it's likely that the P30 Pro's sensors will be borrowed for the Mate 30 Pro, which will still be one of the best things users can expect. Complete with a ToF sensor, a pyramid-style zoom lens, ultra-wide-angle and telephoto sensors, the Mate 30 Pro will deliver breathtaking results like the current flagship.

The upgrades don't seem to end there. Under the hood, the Mate 30 Pro will pack a 4,200mAh battery with 55W SuperCharge fast charging support, which is seen on Mate X foldable phone. Interestingly, there will be 10W wireless reverse charging support as well.

It is too early to be speculating the Mate 30 Pro specs, but the leaked ones seem reasonable. But it's best to take these rumours with a healthy dose of salt.