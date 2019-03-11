China's telecommunication behemoth Huawei has announced the release of critical new software to the Mate 20 Pro that brings a value-added feature along with security patch.

The company says the new update will make Huawei Mate 20 Pro have ViLTE (Video-over-LTE) native support and the device owners will no longer solely depend on a third-party app for video chatting with friends and family.

For those unaware, "ViLTE is a conversational video service, which is based on the IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) core network. As ViLTE eliminates the need for a third-party application, it allows consumers to take advantage of video telephony services- providing an enriched experience through network level communication," Huawei India said.

"Powered by the world's first onboard AI Kirin 980 processor and dedicated NPU, ViLTE will enrich the overall calling and video experience of the HUAWEI Mate20 Pro users," the company added.

The ViLTE will be supported on the Mate 20 Pro by most major telecom operators in the country including Vodafone Idea, Airtel and Reliance Jio.

Besides the ViLTE, the new Huawei update brings Google's February security patch that will thwart any latest malware or cyber threats to Mate 20 Pro.

Here's How To Install The Software Update On Your Huawei Mate 20 Pro:

1. Once you get new software notification, select "Yes, I'm in"

2. After the software is downloaded, select "Install now"

3. After the software is installed, your phone will restart automatically

4. Your Huawei phone is now updated

In a related development, Huawei is all set to launch a new P30 series phone later this month on March 26 in Paris. One of the highlights of the upcoming device is the periscope-style camera capable of "super-zoom" technology which will be a big upgrade over the current flagship phone P20 Pro's camera.

The P30 Pro is said to boast quad-camera setup on the back, three will be one module, one a primary shooter, second an ultra-wide angle lens and third depth sensor. On the right, there will be fourth Time-of-Flight (ToF) camera, which will help the phone to capture best 3D images with accurate details of the subject and also consumers will have a lot of fun with augmented reality games on the P30 Pro.

Even the low-light photography experience will go several notches up, as the device is coming with state-of-the-art technology and the Night mode is said to be better than Google's Night Sight feature.