Huawei sub-brand Honor has confirmed launch of its pop-up selfie smartphone Honor 9X Pro and its laptop series MagicBook Pro on February 24. The launch event will take place at Barcelona where the MWC 2020 event was due to happen. The MWC authorities cancelled the show this year as a precautionary measure in view of the highly-contagious coronavirus epidemic.

Following the launch, the Honor 9X Pro, a China-exclusive smartphone till now, would be available at retail outlets across many countries. Huawei's Windows-powered Macbook-alternative MagicBook Pro will also be rolled out in Europe and Asia.

The Honor 9X Pro is Huawei's first smartphone which boasts a pop-up selfie camera and Huawei Mobile Service (HMS). Huawei Mobile Service (HMS) is an alternative to Google Mobile Service (GMS). Following the refusal of Google to offer its smartphone app ecosystem, Huawei rushed to develop its own alternative, which can be incorporated in all Huawei-made forthcoming smartphones. The GMS includes all necessary Google-developed apps for the Android ecosystem and works as the primary kit in every Android smartphone.

The HMS was debuted with its Mate 30 series of smartphones which were rolled out in a few European and Asian countries. The app suite comes with all the apps, including a fully-fledged Google Play App Store alternative.

The Honor 9X Pro was launched in China last year but has not been rolled out in the global market. The 9X Pro smartphone boasts a 6.59-inch, 1080x2340 pixels, 391 PPI display combined with a punch-hole style camera.

Powered by an octa-core Kirin 810 processor, the Honor 9X Pro packs 8 GB RAM and a powerful 4000 mAh battery.

Under the hood, the smartphone packs a 48 MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture; a 2-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture and an 8-megapixel camera. It also sports a 16 MP camera on its front to shoot selfies and has an aperture worth f/2.2.