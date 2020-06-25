The Huawei Technologies of China stated on Thursday that it had received the planning permission to build a one billion pound research and development facility in the United Kingdom.

The facility is going to put in work around 400 people and also focus on the production of the optical devices for use in the fiber-optic communication systems, the company mentioned in a statement.

The move will anger U.S. officials and some British lawmakers who are pushing Prime Minister Boris Johnson to reconsider a January decision to grant Huawei a limited role in Britain's 5G networks. Washington says Huawei equipment can be used by Beijing for spying; a charge the company denies.

Huawei to Build Research Facility in UK

British officials now say they are reviewing the specific guidance on how Huawei equipment should be deployed in light of new U.S. sanctions on the company announced in May. A decision is expected in the coming weeks.

Huawei said the plans were part of an effort to develop a 500-acre site near Cambridge, around 70km (43 miles) north of London, and boost investment in the area. "The UK is home to a vibrant and open market, as well as some of the best talent the world has to offer," said Huawei Vice President Victor Zhang.

Speaking ahead of the decision on Tuesday, U.S. Under Secretary of State Keith Krach accused China of using similar schemes to expand its influence. "They donate money, hire grads, and burnish their PR credentials. Then comes bullying, coercion, and expansion of the surveillance state," he said in a tweet.

(With agency inputs)