HSBC Forecasts Robust 7.9% GDP Growth for Vietnam in 2025

Vietnam's GDP is predicted to grow 7.9 percent in 2025, according to a report published Tuesday by local media outlet VNExpress, which cited Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC).

After Vietnam's GDP grew 8.23 percent in the third quarter, exceeding market expectations of 7.2 percent, the bank's 2025 growth forecast was sharply revised upward from its initial estimate of 6.6 percent.

HSBC also noted that inflation is still under control and increased its inflation prediction for Vietnam by a small amount, to 3.3 percent in 2025 and 3.5 percent in 2026.

It also mentioned that Vietnam's economy is expanding rapidly, helped by large-scale infrastructure projects, a rebounding tourism industry, and rising retail sales.

In the meantime, HSBC projects that if public investment disbursement quickens, the nation could see even more expansion.