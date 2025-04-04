HSA Raids Home of 24-Year-Old Woman Captured Vaping on Singapore MRT Train

A 24-year-old woman captured on camera vaping on an MRT train has had her home raided after she was identified by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA).

The HSA issued a press release on Friday, April 4, stating that the woman is currently helping the agency with additional investigations.

During the raid on March 24, three e-vaporizer pods and one e-vaporizer were discovered. According to the HSA, the pods contain etomidate, an anesthetic that should only be used under a doctor's supervision.

Nausea and vomiting, uncontrollable muscle movement or spasm, blood pressure and respiration abnormalities, seizures and psychosis, and physical dependence are some of the side effects.

The woman is seen vaping in a train compartment while sitting next to other passengers in the video, which was posted to social media on March 13. She swayed her head and blew forth smoke, sometimes looking bewildered.

HAS said, "This incident, in which the woman openly vaped on an MRT train, was a flagrant violation of the law."

In Singapore, it is against the law to purchase, own, or use e-vaporizers. This covers purchases made abroad and online. The maximum fine for offenders is S$2,000 (US$1,500).

Anyone found in possession of or using etomidate-containing pods faces a maximum two-year prison sentence, a fine of S$10,000, or both.