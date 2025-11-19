HSA Flags Herbal Product; Consumers Advised to Get Medical Attention

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has warned consumers against using a herbal product called HW Beauty Serbuk Campuran Kurma, Madu & Limau Kasturi, or HW Beauty Dates, Honey & Calamansi Powder Mix in English, contains three ingredients that can have serious side effects, including acute kidney injury.

The HSA said in a statement on Wednesday, November 19, that tests showed the product contained the anti-inflammatory medication diclofenac along with two powerful steroids, dexamethasone and prednisolone.

According to reports to the authority, some consumers of the product experienced acute kidney damage and Cushing's syndrome, a dangerous illness marked by a round face or "moon face" appearance.

In November, two patients were admitted to the hospital; they were later released. A review of these cases is still in progress.

The authority said that the HW Beauty product is promoted as a "traditional herbal supplement passed down through generations" to treat a variety of illnesses, such as gout and joint pain.

According to the HSA, the product's claims to be "steroid-free" and a "genuine product" of "premium quality" may mislead customers into believing it to be safe.

The two steroids in the product are prescribed for inflammatory conditions and can raise blood sugar levels, which can result in diabetes, high blood pressure, cataracts, and disorders of the muscles and bones like osteoporosis. Additionally, they may make infections and Cushing's syndrome more likely, according to HSA.

When used for an extended length of time, the product's anti-inflammatory painkiller may result in severe gastric bleeding as well as cardiovascular events like heart attacks and strokes. Additionally, it can exacerbate kidney function in individuals who already have kidney issues.

HAS said that the three ingredients should be used only under strict medical supervision.

Those who had used the HW Beauty product were advised to get medical help right away.

HSA further stated that it has collaborated with local e-commerce platform administrators Shopee, Carousell, and Lazada to eliminate product listings and has requested that any subsequent listings be eliminated as well.

According to HSA, the product was also offered for sale at nearby retail stores and on social media sites like TikTok.

HSA issued a warning to vendors and suppliers to cease selling the product right away, threatening to take severe action against those who supply or sell goods tainted with strong ingredients.

Such vendors and suppliers could face up to two years in prison and/or a S$10,000 fine if found guilty.

The HSA advised consumers to avoid products from unreliable sources, buy only from reputable pharmacies or retailers, and be wary of goods that promise miraculous effects or no negative side effects.

The HSA's enforcement branch can be contacted at hsa_is@hsa.gov.sg or by calling 6866-3485.