New Kdrama Touch is set to premiere on Channel A this Friday, January 3, at 10.50 pm KST. Episode 1 will introduce actress Kim Bo Ra as a struggling artist and actor Joo Sang Wook as a former makeup artist. The first episode will also introduce actor Lee Tae Hwan as a popular K-Pop idol and as a close friend of the female lead.

Touch will be broadcast live on Channel A tonight at 10.50 pm KST. Kdrama fans in Korea can watch the mini-series live online on the official website for the broadcasting channel. People from other parts of the globe, including Mexico, France, India, Denmark, Thailand, Singapore, the US and the UK, can watch the Kdrama live online here.

The mini-series will revolve around the life of a former makeup artist Cha Jung Hyuk and his relationship with a former idol trainee named Han Soo Yeon. The Kdrama will also focus on the friendship between Han Soo Yeon and a popular K-Pop idol named Kang Do Jin. The romantic thriller will even feature a love triangle between the three main leads.

Who are the casts of Touch?

Apart from the three main lead characters, the mini-series will also feature a set of supporting characters. The supporting casts include Kim Kwang Sik, Lee Sang Ah, Song Jae Hee, Yoon Hee Seok, Pyein Jung Su, Jeon Yeo Jin, Ahn Se Bin, Yeon Woo, Kim Young Joon, Jung Ji Yoon, Lee Yeol Eum and Seo Ji Hoon.

Touch will feature a complicated love triangle

The mini-series that is written by Ahn Ho Kyung and directed by Min Yeon Hong will feature a complicated love triangle between Jang Sang Wook, Kim Bo Ra, Han Da Gam and Lee Tae Hwan. The story for Touch suggests that Cha Jung Hyuk will not be happy to see Han Soo Yeon spending time with her long time friend Kang Do Jin. Things will become more complicated when Cha Jung Hyuk's former lover Baek Ji Yoon, portrayed by Han Da Gam, gets involved, reported Soompi.