How this Phased and Inclusive Solution is Simplifying Cloud Migration and Adoption

Cloud migration has become a crucial initiative for many organizations. A recent report shows that 94% of companies shifted to cloud services in 2022, likely driven by the need to optimize agility, reduce costs, and gain access to innovative technologies. However, cloud adoption and migration come with various challenges that organizations must overcome to reap the benefits fully.

One of the most significant challenges of cloud migration is dealing with legacy systems and applications. These systems were not designed to work with modern cloud architectures, and their complexity makes it difficult to move them to the cloud. Organizations must consider how they will integrate legacy systems with new cloud systems and ensure that their data remains secure and accessible. Moreover, organizations face the challenge of integrating multiple systems and applications. Businesses must ensure that their cloud systems can integrate with existing systems and applications seamlessly to avoid hiccups and operational disruptions.

To overcome these challenges, leaders scour for cutting-edge solutions on a global scale to fill the void and transform cloud migration and adoption into easy, seamless processes. Avahi, an IT management company that provides AWS cloud consulting and managed services, aims to assist companies in recognizing the benefits of prioritizing the cloud and supporting their adoption of cloud computing. This approach aims to expedite the release of new products and services while minimizing expenses associated with creating, developing, launching, and maintaining these products and services.

Specializing in Cloud-Native Solutions

Migrating applications and data from on-premises data centers to the cloud is a large undertaking, both technical and non-technical. This is where Avahi comes in. The company has a skilled team of migration experts who have undergone numerous migrations over the years. They can provide valuable assistance to businesses embarking on their migration journey.

An AWS partner, Avahi specializes in cloud-native solutions. They have a team of experts in cloud, data, and software engineering with years of experience working within the cloud ecosystem. Their team of highly certified professionals excels in designing and operating secure, automated cloud-based solutions using AWS. What's more, the company aims to collaborate closely with its clients' teams, providing exceptional customer service and developing custom solutions to address their business needs.

AWS Cloud Adoption Framework

To support seamless cloud migrations, Avahi uses various tools, including the AWS Cloud Adoption Framework (CAF). By aligning IT goals with business objectives, they can accelerate cloud adoption and set their clients up for success using CAF principles. The CAF facilitates proper cloud governance and lays the foundation for cloud implementation.

The CAF comprises six areas of focus known as "perspectives," each of which defines a set of responsibilities and describes how they contribute to the broader cloud adoption plan. The primary perspectives include Business, People, Governance, Platform, Security, and Operations.

Simplifying AWS Migration

Avahi adopts a phased and inclusive approach to cloud migration, aimed at ensuring a seamless adoption across the entire organization. The first phase involves collaborating with the client's team and stakeholders to understand their business objectives and undergoing a migration assessment process. Workstreams and migration waves are defined if multiple applications need to be migrated. Next, the AWS Landing Zone architecture is created to guarantee a smooth transition. Best practices, as defined by the AWS Well-Architected Framework, are followed to ensure that the infrastructure aligns with the business objectives. The third phase entails cost analysis to demonstrate the immediate savings of moving to AWS, while the fourth phase involves executing the migration within agreed timelines. And finally, the fifth phase involves post-migration cost optimizations to achieve additional savings, while the final phase involves ongoing support and advice to help the client maximize their AWS investment.