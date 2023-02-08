How This Next-Gen PropTech Platform Empowers B2B and B2C Clients in Real Estate

The real estate industry has undergone a major transformation in recent decades due to the rise of technological breakthroughs. The integration of modern advancements in the market has revolutionized the way real estate transactions and processes are conducted and has opened up new avenues for growth and development.

One of the major impacts of technology in the real estate industry is the democratization of the market. With the help of state-of-the-art tech tools, even those with limited knowledge and experience can take part in real estate transactions. The availability of online platforms, cutting-edge software, and virtual reality has lowered the barriers to entry for real estate agents and brokers, making it possible for a larger number of individuals to participate. In fact, in the U.S. alone, the number of licensed realtors increased from 1 million in 2011 to 1.56 million in 2021, a growth of more than 50% for only ten years.

For instance, the use of CRM software has made it easier for real estate agents and brokers to manage their client data and communicate with their clients. This software enables them to keep track of their client's interests, preferences, and purchase history, which helps them to make more informed decisions and provide better service. Similarly, virtual reality has made it possible for potential buyers to experience a property from the comfort of their homes, eliminating the need for in-person viewings. This has not only made the process of buying a property more convenient but has also made it more accessible to people from different parts of the world. Moreover, high-tech platforms have also optimized deal-closing methods for buyers and sellers. This has reduced the time and effort involved in completing a transaction and has made the process more convenient and efficient.

As the influx of tech breakthroughs continue to disrupt the industry, key players emerge left and right in recommencing the optimization of real estate processes for realtors and customers. MyTower, an all-in-one innovative platform and operating system for next-level property intelligence management, continues this movement by leveraging SaaS, IoT, and AI, the platform empowers B2B and B2C clients.

Built for Properties, Designed for Residents

MyTower is a cutting-edge platform that was created to meet the needs of the real estate industry. The platform leverages the latest technologies to provide a wide range of solutions to its clients. The platform caters to both B2B clients such as real estate developers and property managers, as well as B2C clients such as tenants.

MyTower is equipped to manage a wide range of assets including residential condos, multi-family homes, offices, co-living communities, student housing, and more. The platform offers a comprehensive set of solutions that help properties and landlords in managing their day-to-day operations more efficiently. Some of these solutions include a residents' super app, rent collection, on-demand concierge services, a tenant loyalty program, a marketplace of local and Israeli Internet of Buildings solutions, facilities management, and personnel management.

Their team uses advanced service management solutions as the operating system for the neighborhood to smoothly integrate properties, work processes, online advancements, real-world elements, supply and demand, residents, communities, and top platforms.

In conclusion, the technological advancements of the past decade have had a profound impact on the real estate industry. The democratization of the market, increased efficiency, and growth of the industry are just a few of the benefits of the integration of technology in the real estate market. As technology continues to evolve, it is expected that the real estate industry will continue to grow and develop in new and creative ways.