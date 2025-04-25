How to Streamline Business Case Approvals Using Power Apps & Automation

Most of the organisations find the process of getting approval for new projects to be slow and frustrating. The traditional methods of managing approvals mostly relying on email exchanges and follow-ups often lead to delays. This in turn, leads to missed deadlines and leave people feeling stuck.

But advancements in the tech world have provided a solution to this in the form of automation. It's not surprising that these tools are greatly helping businesses to streamline approval processes, improve collaboration, and get projects moving faster. Advocating the crucial role of automation in bringing about these changes is Ravi Sankar Thinnati Palanichamy, a seasoned professional in the Project Management Office (PMO).

He has been focusing on making this process faster and more efficient. With years of experience managing projects, he has seen first-hand how slow approvals can affect timelines. He has used tools like Microsoft Power Apps to build a system that makes the approval process quicker and smoother.

Taking a deeper dive into his experience, it's worth mentioning what he found to be the main causes of hindrance. The expert noticed that the biggest problems in the old system were the delays caused by manual work. "My experience has given me insight into the inefficiencies of manual approval processes, particularly the delays caused by email-based follow-ups and disjointed communication between business owners, PMO reviewers, vice presidents, and executives," he highlighted. To this, he added, "From my vantage point, the reliance on manual approvals isn't just a logistical issue it's a cultural one."

Project charters the documents that outline new projects needed to go through multiple people for approval. But this process could take weeks, and this not only slowed things down but also created confusion with different versions of documents floating around.

To fix this, Ravi worked with his team to create a system using Power Apps. "I understand how Power Apps can serve as a customizable front-end platform, integrating seamlessly with project servers and communication tools like Microsoft Teams, to create a unified, transparent process," he stated. This new system automates the workflow, allowing business owners to submit their project ideas and instantly generate project charters. These charters are then routed through an automated process for review and approval, complete with notifications to keep things moving forward.

The main benefit of this new system is speed. The approval process that once took weeks can now be done in just a few days. By automating the process, his team has been able to eliminate delays, allowing projects to start on time and respond to business needs more quickly.

Transparency has also greatly improved. In the old system, there were often multiple versions of the same document being passed around, leading to confusion. Now, everyone has access to the same, up-to-date version of the project charter. This has greatly reduced errors and made the entire process more transparent, which has led to better collaboration across departments.

For the professional, one of the biggest rewards has been seeing a shift in the team's culture. Now, the system handles most of the tedious work, allowing the team to focus on the more important parts of the job, like planning and managing risks. This shift has not only increased productivity but also boosted team morale.

Additionally, decision-making has also simplified. With all project data available in one place, and automated notifications reminding stakeholders to approve the documents, executives and vice presidents can make faster, more informed decisions. This has helped the company prioritize the most important projects and allocate resources more effectively.

To put it together, the success of the project demonstrates just how much impact automation can have. It has already improved approval times, saved administrative hours, and helped the team work more efficiently. With 90% of users actively using the system within the first few weeks, it's clear that people are seeing the benefits.

Looking ahead, it's not puzzling to understand that low-code platforms like Power Apps will be a key part of project management in the future. These platforms allow teams to build custom solutions without needing to rely on a full IT team, making it easier for project managers to take charge of their projects. As more companies adopt automation, these tools will play a big role in improving efficiency and streamlining workflows. So, it won't be wrong to say that automation is a promising turn in improving business case approvals.