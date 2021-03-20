How Shawn Sharma made 8Figures with Credit Card Arbitrage

Learn the Art of Credit Card Arbitrage...And Get Rich Doing It!

Meet Shawn Sharma—a seven-figure entrepreneur that started with nothing and rose to the top...and best of all, he wants to teach you how to do the same things people complain about. Some people take it so seriously, it could be a professional sport to them. Author Stephen Covey describes these people as reactive versus the more successful, proactive people who take action while others sit back and talk about the myriad reasons life is unfair. Many consumers do not realize the importance credit score plays in the grand scheme of their financial wellness. While most are more concerned with the scale, it is the three little numbers that make up our credit score that can increase a person's annual wealth by the thousands! Through his company, Credit 101, Shawn Sharma shows his thousands of clients how to improve their credit, build wealth through credit and travel hacking, and achieve their biggest dreams. Sharma started out at the bottom, which only proves that anyone can do the steps he suggests and make a success out of their finances.

Sharma grew up in poverty. The son of Indian immigrants, a doctor, and a college professor, Sharma's parents fell on hard times when they could not find comparable US jobs. Sharma began focusing on his education, setting out to carry the torch for his parents when it came to realizing the American dream. He became determined to discover success, wealth, and independence. Starting with a scholarship to an elite boarding school, Sharma went on to Cornell University, and eventually, medical school. While in college, he discovered the lucrative benefits of credit arbitrage from which he was quickly earning $2,000-$3,000 per day. Founding Credit 101, Sharma created a plan to help empower others to leverage their own credit and have the same opportunities for wealth and success as him.

Credit 101 helps clients to legally take advantage of credit cards and travel offers, such as bonuses, rewards, cash-back, and more. Sharma shows his thousands of clients how to improve their credit scores and access lines of credit to fund businesses, explaining that the best part of his success comes from creating equal opportunities for everyone interested in meeting their financial goals. "My goal has always been to share these legal secrets with others who were not born wealthy but want to end up financially independent and successful despite those humble beginnings," he says.

During his time at college, Sharma began maximizing frequent flyer miles to save his parents money on his trips home to Alabama. He created over a dozen businesses that earned him a seven-figure income that continues to grow by the month. Sharma has over a million followers on Instagram and is seen as one of the industry's top influencers. However, Sharma is not content merely raking in the money for himself, but instead shares opportunities for success with those who want to learn. He says, "I work to show financially illiterate people (and that's not an insult because creditors aim to make things confusing) how to earn money and build wealth just by tweaking their daily consumer habits." Sharma says the response has been unprecedented, predicting Credit 101 growing to a billion-dollar valuation in the future.

Mostly everyone over the age of eighteen shops with credit cards travels at least sometimes and makes daily choices that are opportunities to earn cash-back. Sharma teaches clients about the benefits of paying credit cards before their statement closes to avoid paying interest, all the while still accruing miles, cash-back, and points. Even a family earning $40,000 annually can see a several-thousand-dollar yearly return on their actions.

The biggest game-changers in finance always have a heart for others. Sharma is no different. He helps with multiple charities, continues to support his disabled mother, and inspires people of all colors and socioeconomic backgrounds to dream big. Sharma says, "If I achieved this as a young guy who started with literally nothing except passion, then I guarantee anyone else can do the same."

To follow Shawn Sharma and learn more about how you can fix your credit score and maximize your personal wealth, check him out on his website and Instagram.