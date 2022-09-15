How Safe Is Putin's Limo? Bomb Proof AURUS SENAT Has In-Built COMMAND CENTER; Can Protect Prez After Being SUBMERGED In Water

Russian President Vladimir Putin suffered an assassination attempt yesterday. His state limousine was hit with a bomb. Smoke was also seen coming out from the left front wheel but Putin was taken home safely in the same Aurus Senat limo, which is bombproof and has an in-built command center.

The car manufactured by the luxury brand NAMI can even protect the President after being completely submerged under the water. Reports claimed that Putin personally pushed this project as he was doubtful about the foreign manufacturers.

Putin Was Personally Interested For This Car Project

With his strong efforts the company came up with Aurus, Russia's option for Rolls-Royce and the car is also being sold largely in the Middle-East. Its civilian version costs $245000 but Putin's version has been specially manufactured.

Senat Can Withstand Sniper and Chemical Gas Attacks

The vehicle comes with a powerful 4.4 liter V8 engine and has a hybrid powertrain system. Aurus Senat, which is lighter than US President's Beast, is fitted with an advanced real-time CCTV system attached behind the driver's cabin. It can withstand sniper and chemical gas attacks.

Bombproof Car Has In-Built Command Centre

Two of the four seats in the back are retractable and, for extra security, occupants who wish to close the car's window curtains are still able to see what is happening outside the vehicle in real-time via live CCTV footage aired on internal screens. An emergency exit is also built into the rear of the car, according to the National.

Putin is Safe After Car in Completely Submerged Under The Water

The Senat became part of Putin's motorcade in 2018. The seven-tone car also has some secret features but Aurus executives have denied revealing those. The Aurus cars are seen as the heir to ZiL which made sedans for Soviet leaders for decades. The company is now planning to sell its armored and non-armored cars in Europe.

