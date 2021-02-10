Today, Bruh Bruh is a rising star in the rap world who has been doing better than ever during the pandemic. When you learn about his story, you can see how he was destined for the success he enjoys today.

Born and raised in West Oakland, CA in the Campbell Village area, Bruh Bruh got his start in the rap game at the young age of 12. Back then, he was recording demo tapes onto old cassette tapes he had laying around. His big brother managed to get a hold of them and immediately saw the potential he had. In fact, he was so floored with his little brother's flow and what he had to offer that he ended up buying him an entire studio by the next Christmas. He's been rapping ever since.

One of Bruh Bruh's first hit songs was Don't Understand Me featuring Trapboy Freddy, who is a music artist hailing from Dallas, TX. These two artists have great chemistry, which translates on the track they worked on together. Don't Understand Me got released on WorldStarHipHop and is currently sitting around 120,000 views.

More recently, Bruh Bruh has been hyping up the release of a song called Quarantine in Houston featuring Lil Durk. There's going to be a music video released on February 7th, 2021 that goes along with the video, like Don't Understand Me and Pandemic, which is another recent single released for the new year.

Another upcoming track Bruh Bruh is excited about releasing into the world is We Swervin' and features Fredo Bang. That song is going to be released sometime in either March or April, which also comes with its own music video.

Currently, Bruh Bruh has 10 songs officially released. These include the ones mentioned earlier plus High Speed, Who Could I Lean On, and a six-track EP called End of December. That EP was released on January 1st, 2021 across all of the major platforms, including YouTube, Apple Music, and Spotify.

Bruh Bruh's music career has really taken off recently, which has led to him becoming quite well off. As someone who is always looking for ways to give back because he believes it will come back to him and it's the right thing to do, he really got into the spirit of Christmas. On Christmas Eve, Bruh Bruh handed out $10,000 to people who happened to be shopping in Walmart at the time. This was his way of giving back to the community and to those who are less fortunate than him.

If you haven't heard of Bruh Bruh before, this is one rapper you are going to want to check out and keep an eye on. His skills and archive of 100 unreleased songs indicate his music career is only getting started.