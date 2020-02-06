A famous personality's grandmother slipped into coma a few days ago and passed away in Wuhan, China. When her family members brought her to the hospital, she was turned away and not admitted fearing she might have been affected by Coronavirus, which was not true.

A young college graduate, who has high fever, had to stand in line for hours just to be tested by a doctor, and didn't have the stamina to stand in queue with thousands of others in front of him. This is the ground reality of Wuhan, as the city is locked down by officials and people can't move out of the province to seek better treatment.

These are the scenes of chaos and despair everywhere and doctors and nurses, who are in the front line, confirm that they only get 2 hours of sleep daily. The province is now a landlocked region where people can only hope and pray that they don't catch the virus.

Locking down Wuhan was the only choice left, say officials

The residents of Wuhan, numbering more than 11.1 million, have nowhere else to go apart from being treated in the same second tier city, which has no modern amenities like Beijing or Hong Kong. Health officials revealed that sealing off the city was the best option to contain the spread of the virus to other major parts of the country.

"If the province was not sealed off, some people would have gone all around the country to try to get medical help, and would have turned the whole nation into an epidemic-stricken area. The quarantine brought a lot of hardship to Hubei and Wuhan, but it was the right thing to do," said Yang Gonghuan, former deputy director general of China's Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

He compared the situation to a war like scene saying that though it's a bitter pill to swallow, it had to be done else the whole country would be down with sickness and death. ''It's like fighting a war -- some things are hard, but must be done," Yang summed it up.