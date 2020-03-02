Pareidolia is a peculiar capability of the human brain to identify familiar images on unknown patterns, and this phenomenon has misled many alien enthusiasts to discover unusual structures on Mars and the moon. Even though intriguing at first glance, most of these discoveries were later proved as classic cases of pareidolia.

Alien face discovered by Scott C Waring

Scott C Waring is a popular UFO researcher who currently operates from Taiwan, and in his career which spans nearly a decade, he has discovered many weird discoveries on images taken by NASA from the surfaces of the moon and Mars. Recently, on his website ET Data Base, Waring claimed to have discovered an alien face in an image captured by the NASA camera from the International Space Station (ISS).

In his website post, Waring also argued that the image is concrete proof of alien existence, and he even bizarrely claimed that advanced extraterrestrials are capable of telepathic communication via pictures.

"That first face...just amazing guys. I believe it was made by an alien whose thoughts were so powerful that his telepathy accidentally created the form he was thinking about. Clouds and smoke are the easiest to move for telepathic people so this does make sense. And since many alien species out there are highly evolved, they will use pictures in their head...not word to communicate with others. Telepathic communication is the transmitting of pictures more...and not words," wrote Waring on his website.

Waring's discovery of thigh bone and request to Donald Trump

A few months back, Waring discovered a structure that resembles a human thigh bone on the Red Planet. After making this discovery, he claimed that it is concrete evidence of advanced aliens living on Mars.

The UFO researcher also urged United States President Donald Trump to make him the head of NASA, so that he can unveil several mysteries surrounding the existence of alien life. However, experts who analyzed Waring's finding assured that his discoveries are classic cases of pareidolia.