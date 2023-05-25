How to Opt for Best P2E Projects Like Big Eyes Coin, The Sandbox, & Decentraland?

GameFi is the talk of the town! The phenomenon that brings the prospects of Decentralized Finance to the euphoric virtual world, the DeFi market has only one way to go: onwards and upwards.

If you are a gaming buff that is keen on making some financial gains, you might find this list of the best P2E projects helpful. Read on for a deep dive into The Sandbox (SAND), Decentraland (MANA), and the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Casino.

Creativity Rules in The Sandbox

Creativity is at the heart of The Sandbox, Animoca Brands' popular contribution to the play-to-earn sector of the crypto market. Developed back in 2019, it serves as an introduction to blockchain technology through virtual gaming. Players can earn money from NFT gaming in this multiplayer metaverse game.

The gameplay revolves around the players' creativity, allowing them to create virtual worlds with characters, buildings, art, events, and resources, resulting in an extensive collection of games within the game. To participate, players can either own or rent plots of land on The Sandbox, which measure 1Ã—1 in size.

Earning potential comes from creating and selling NFTs with Voxel Art or buying and selling land, and the game allows impressive community interaction. In fact, as of the time of writing, Sandbox holds the record for the most expensive land sold in the Metaverse: a 24Ã—24 Estate Land worth $4.3M or 971 ETH at that time.

Decentraland - Your Ticket to the Metaverse

Crafted by the ingenious minds of Ariel Meilich and Esteban Ordano, Decentraland transports players to a realm of boundless possibilities for their digital assets. With 90,601 individual plots of LAND at their disposal, players can unleash their imagination upon breathtaking landscapes, architectural marvels, and awe-inspiring art, all embodied within precious NFTs.

The vibrant Decentraland marketplace utilizes the powerful builder tool to shape unique NFTs, ready to be traded for the game's native token, MANA. Players can showcase creations and invite fellow gamers to thrilling challenges, social gatherings, and immersive events. Decentraland especially serves as a platform to unleash the player's entrepreneurial spirit and embark on a virtual odyssey where riches await.

Cash in Your Chips With Big Eyes Casino

After having stepped into the world of DeFi, meme coins, and the NFT Space, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is now entering the gaming realm with its latest offering: its very own casino! The team has also made a series of announcements that make participation as simple and convenient as it can get-more on that in a bit.

The adorable Big Eyes have been doing the rounds of the crypto market for a little short of a year and have created quite the buzz with its presale, enticing its community with irresistible offers, and the casino will be nothing less. It will be the home to over 4000 games, including their own new P2E Games.

The casino will only accept BIG tokens, canceling out the need for additional fiat expenses. However, any of the top cryptocurrencies can be traded in for BIG. This will help expand the community of authentic holders of the token while boosting its daily trading volume, or in other words, increase investor interest and invite more buyers. It's a guarantee of gains!

The casino will go live on August 29th, giving the community a good window to stock up on BIG after the launch on June 15th.

The Takeaway

The GameFi world is set to become a sensation, and investing in the best P2E projects is sure to bring in profits. However, the popularity of both The Sandbox and Decentraland proves to be their shortcomings. The Sandbox is vulnerable to scammers, while Decentraland limits uniqueness when it comes to terrain.

The Big Eyes Casino emerges as the ideal choice to invest in, with a wide range of games that cater to all kinds of gamers. Besides, the team has also ensured that the token remains valuable in the long term with its user-centric features. Whether you're an investor, a gamer, or both, Big Eyes is the coin for you!

