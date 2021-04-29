How One Woman's Digital Leadership Transformed the Whole Business - Lydia Miller

Dynamism is ubiquitous in the business world. Every elapsing moment, something new awaits - approaches, problems, solutions, perspectives. When the environments alter, it is a necessity for businesses to reconfigure themselves unendingly. But speed and effectiveness must be embraced.

To venture ways for both, Lydia Miller has emerged as a renowned name for addressing the digital queries of the business world. An expert in bringing about digital overhauls in companies, Lydia Miller is an MIT Sloan School alumnus, bagging her degree in MBA from the prestigious institution. Having loved reading science during her school days, Lydia opted for engineering for her graduate studies. She landed her first job at Intel, even though she was an industrial engineering candidate, for she manifested a passion for building intellectual solutions to intricate problems.

Later, Lydia forged her association with TATA, starting as a Project Manager. Her work surpassed the sectorial barriers - working from financial services to manufacturing to retail to government and CPG. At present, she is one of the leaders of the digital consulting practice at the international conglomerate.

Blockchain is Highly Promising

Comparing blockchain to a fast moving trend Lydia elucidates how Cloud technology has changed the landscape entirely and has now become a necessity for organisations.

While the world plasters the thoughts of Bitcoin as soon as they hear the term blockchain, the technology bestows with so much more. Lydia mentions the ability to track and trace in supply chains, catering to sustainability-demanding aware customers, securing digital identity and immutability of the technology With the emergence of the 2020 pandemic, the installation of biometrics and facial recognition features received intense momentum. Blockchain technology lies at the core of Miller's numerous approaches.

Miller's Art and Science of a Digital Metamorphosis

There is an underlying need for companies to fathom and adapt to all kinds of externalities. It is, after all, decisive to not only the success of the business but its survival altogether. In today's world, this element of endurance is built with technologically transcending strategies. And Lydia Miller carries the industry's reliance in totality.

She explains that in order to transform businesses digitally, she has honed different perspectives to approach and address diverse problems. From a need-based perspective, as she mentions, her focus primarily resides in improving the experience of the customers and

simplifying the processes of the company through mobile first approach... Equipping oneself with a command over these two facets can mould several operations to become efficient. Next, from a technological standpoint, data simplification, agility, scalability are studied to enhance capabilities. Her approaches use non-exhaustive data and analytics to ensure accurate, streamlined achievement of objectives.

Hence, she stresses that these technological components, organizational change management, and process-driven simplicity prevail as the ultimate foundational cornerstones of such transformations.

Lydia further states that a robust, transparent, and automated supply chain can also grant a boost to the functioning of a business.

The Integral Human Element

Lydia Miller also notes that along with the data and analytics that lead to the technological shifts in a business, a thorough behavioural metamorphosis is equally pivotal. The company must invest in furnishing the belief, allowing each employee to foster an entrepreneurial mindset, or what Lydia has coined, "entrepreneur within the enterprise". She puts forth numerous advantages for citing it as a fundamental success tenet: multiple fostered collective growth groups sparked innovation, and developed products using leveraged company resources. It floats the shared sense of belongingness throughout the organization, nurturing entrepreneurial mindsets.

Having worked with and developed numerous industry giants, Lydia Miller has cultivated the ability to foresee the potential of diverse strategies. Shrouded by her decades of experience and coveted leadership roles, her work of transforming these businesses has entailed a sweeping, digital tide.