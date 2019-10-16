The salaries of "The Morning Show" cast was recently revealed and these details may leave you flabbergasted. The American comedy-drama web TV series will be premiered on Apple TV+ in November.

Jennifer Aniston who is still remembered for the character she played in the famous sitcom "Friends" is all set to play a part in the upcoming TV series.

The hour-long drama will also feature actors such as Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carell, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Billy Crudup, Néstor Carbonell, and Mark Duplass. It will be premiering on November 1.

The show will allow the viewers to experience what goes on behind the scenes of a morning show. Apart from having invested in a star-studded cast for the show, Apple TV+ has also heavily invested a lot of money on the show.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series costs around $15 million per episode. The two seasons of ten episodes cost a total of $300 million. After the debut of season one, the show was renewed for a second season. The characters of Alex Levy is played by Jennifer Aniston and Bradley Jackson is played by Reese Witherspoon.

Both the actresses earn $2 million per episode and $20 million for each season.

Mitch Kessler played by Steve Carell who is best known for the part he played in the sitcom "The Office" has reportedly signed up only for one season. Carell's salary has not been revealed but according to a report by Variety, the actor makes $600K per episode.

Aniston played the part of Rachel Green in the American sitcom "Friends" had reportedly earned $1 million per episode for season 9 and season 10.

Jennifer Aniston, the daughter of actors John Aniston and Nancy Dow has reportedly earned $75,000 per episode in season 3 (1997), $85,000 in season 4 (1998), $100,000 in season 5 (1999), $125,000 in season 6 (2000), $750,000 in seasons 7 and 8 (2001-2002).