In a recent development, during WWE's latest SEC filing, the 2019 base top executive salaries of Triple H, Vince McMahon and other administrative members were released.

The world of wrestling is no more the mystery it once was as the fans now have inside knowledge including rumours and gossips. Now, the members of the WWE Universe are as close to their favourite wrestlers as ever. There was once a time when people thought wrestling in WWE was a sport. Despite self-busting that myth, Vince McMahon's company has gone from strength to strength to carve out a behemoth in the domain of wrestling.

The list revealed WWE's chairman Vince McMahon as the highest earner and he is the only person who is paid over a million dollars every year. He is followed by executive producer Kevin Dunn who earns just under one million dollars each year. Here's the list of names and the earnings, as reported by eWrestlingNews.

hairman and CEO Vince McMahon – $1.4 million in 2019 (equal with 2018 and 2017) Co-President George Barrios – $935,250 in 2019 ($870,000 in 2018, $783,510 in 2017) Co-President Michelle Wilson – $935,250 in 2019 ($870,000 in 2018, $791,044 in 2017) Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events & Creative Triple H – $710,000 in 2019 ($684,125 in 2018, $650,000 in 2017) Executive Producer & Chief of Global Television Production Kevin Dunn – $950,000 in 2019 ($925,000 in 2018, $909,560 in 2017)

It must be noted that these are just the "base pays" and does not include bonuses and stock options. Triple H, apart from being in the administration is also an officially contracted superstar and the aforementioned figure does not include the pay he receives for his in-ring role as 'The Game'.

Triple H last wrestled for the company when they visited Saudi Arabia for a special event called WWE Crown Jewel. In the match which took place at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh on November 2, 2018, Triple H reunited with long-time friend Shawn Michaels to bring back the much-loved gimmick of D-Generation X. The duo took on the Brothers of Destruction which was formed by the onscreen brothers Kane and The Undertaker.

The Game injured his pectoral muscles in the bout and underwent surgery on November 8, 2018. Although his return to the ring has not been confirmed, it is more or less certain that he will wrestle former Evolution member Batista at WrestleMania.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star return to WWE television on the February 25 episode of Raw and ambushed Ric Flair before asking for Triple H's attention. A match between the two is bound to draw a lot of mainstream attention and will definitely thicken the wallets of the respective competitors.