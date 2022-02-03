How Much Do Porcelain Veneers Cost in Turkey? Turkey is one of the cheapest places to get your porcelain veneers if you need them. However, there are varying prices based on quality. The lowest you can get it done is $200 maximum. In comparison, the cost per one veneer within the USA shifts from $900 to $2,500. Within the UK, it is between $900-$1,300. A veneer procedure is pretty standard throughout the world if done by a professional. The reason a lot of people pick Turkey over other places is because of the quality of the veneers you can get at Dentakay.

Introduction to Porcelain Veneers

Porcelain veneers (also known as dental porcelain laminates or simply, dental veneers) are wafer-thin, tooth-colored shells that are made to cover the front of the teeth for a better appearance. Dentists bond these shells to the teeth for different reasons, as asked by the clients. They usually do it to change the color, shape, or size of the teeth. This procedure helps people who have chipped teeth, teeth gaps, or misshapen teeth.

Some people just go for some of their teeth because they want to change the overall look of their face. Others have medical issues like broken or discolored teeth, and they are looking for ways to make their smile symmetrical. People often want to replace their front teeth, especially the top eight ones which are visible when you smile.

Types of Porcelain Veneers

What are types of porcelain veneers? Here are some of the most common porcelain veneers you will find in Turkish markets:

Lithium disilicate

Zirconia

Stacked Ceramic

Pressed Ceramic, and many more.

Some of the popular brands include:

DaVinci

Empress

Emax

You can consider the types of porcelain veneers you want to implant by looking at their material or company.

Cost of Porcelain Veneers in Turkey

What is the cost of porcelain veneers in turkey? Before you go out having the cosmetic surgery on you, here are three steps to look for before making your choice of the clinic:

Veneer type

Clinic's reputation

Doctor's experience

Doctors in Turkey have gathered a great deal of experience dealing with local and international clients yearly. The booking procedure is also hassle-free and straightforward. Many clinics have now gone completely digital for appointment booking, and you can simply go to their websites or Facebook pages to do so.

Based on these parameters, any renowned clinic in the urban areas of Istanbul and Ankara. The cost ranges anywhere from $60 and $500 per unit.

You get packages for staying in Turkey and getting the procedure done. So, if you are coming from abroad, you can avail a package with some of the common features, like:

Airport pickup

Stay in a 4-star hotel

A panoramic X-ray of the mouth cavity

Doctor's consultation meeting

Choice of veneers

These all-inclusive packages can have costs ranging from $4,500 for 12 veneers, $4,800 for 20 units, and $5.800 for a full 28 set veneer. The average porcelain veneers package prices can have veneer prices in the range of $250-$270 per unit.

In a single go, many Turkish dentists recommend installing 10-30 veneers at once. It may be because installing ten units at once might be profitable for the clinics, but many clinics have discounts if you opt for a higher number of veneers.

Many people want to get that Hollywood smile, so doctors usually prefer using zirconium crowns. Zirconium is suitable for patients who do not have any big gaps. The same goes for Emax branded veneers, but they give off a more natural color, so they are not as high in demand as their zirconium counterparts. Doctors usually recommend Emax porcelain veneers to those who had no history of root canals or cavities.

Duration of Stay for Porcelain Veneer Procedure

It is one of the most commonly asked questions by those who come to Turkey for the sole purpose of getting beautiful smiles. The whole procedure takes about a week or five days, depending on the oral hygiene of the patient. The installation process only takes about two appointments with the dentist.

If in the meantime, you do not know what to do with your time, you can always enjoy a vacation and spend some quality time exploring Turkey.

Reasons for Low Costs of Porcelain Veneers in Turkey

You must be wondering why it is cheaper to have any oral cosmetic procedure done in Turkey as compared to the UK, France, or Germany. Here are some of the reasons for it:

Low maintenance costs for clinics

The abundance of raw material

Low operating costs

Low maintenance costs for the products

The biggest of all reasons is Turkey's growing inclination towards what experts are calling "medical tourism." The government has full support for dental clinics and other medical beneficiaries who work together to make dental surgeries and procedures possible. It is because of this continuous government backing that Turkey has topped their tourism to nearly $1 billion per annum. It's no less than a feat that medical tourism makes up for a whopping 60% of the total tourism of Turkey.

Quality of Porcelain Veneers in Turkey

People think that because the porcelain veneer procedure is cheaper in Turkey, there must be foul play involved. Over many years of experience and many happy customers, it is safe to say that the cost of dental veneers in Turkey has no effect on the quality of the material. The quality remains very high - at par with the quality of veneers from the UK and USA.

Conclusion

With the past decade seeing a boom in cosmetic surgeries and dental procedures, it seems like Turkey is headed in the right direction. The cost of implants, veneers, crowns, and the procedure itself is way cheaper than many other developed countries. Their average procedural prices are nearly $400 less than those of many other European counterparts.

These procedures provide a solution to millions of people who suffer from dental hygiene issues. Due to the success rate, porcelain veneer treatments will continue to rise in Turkey for the foreseeable future.